Epson Ships Pro L10-Series of Compact Interchangeable-Lens Laser Projectors

The What: Epson has announced availability for its Pro L10-Series interchangeable-lens laser projectors that offer a compact solution with robust features.

The What Else: The new series offers up to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, along with 3LCD technology and native WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology. The projectors are compatible with Epson’s current Pro L-Series lens family, including the 0.35 throw ratio ultra-short-throw lens with zero offset, and come equipped with built-in edge blending, image warping, and shape overlay features.

The Pro L10-Series offers simplified installation tools, including HDBaseT and wide lens shift, making them well suited for large-venue usage—from visitor attractions to higher education, museums to corporate meeting rooms. They produce detailed, high contrast images and a BT.709 color space for more realistic images.

“Building upon Epson’s leadership in 3LCD technology, the new Pro L10-Series ensure customers have incredible contrast and outstanding image quality for vibrant, eye-catching projection,” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. “The combination of size, performance, and flexibility is designed to meet the growing projection needs in corporate, education, and wherever large-screen display is required.”

The Bottom Line: The new 6,000-lumen Pro L1060U and 7,000-lumen Pro L1070U and Pro L1075U combine advanced installation features with high brightness and resolution in a discreet design to fit seamlessly into virtually any environment.

The Epson Pro L1060U, Pro L1070U and Pro L1075U projectors are available now through authorized resellers. White cabinet WXGA models—the Pro L1060W and Pro L1070W—will be available in March 2020. All projectors are, or will be, available without the standard lens (NL models).