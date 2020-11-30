Epson Releases the Pro L30000UNL, its Brightest-Ever Laser Projector

The What: Epson has announced the availability of the Pro L30000UNL, its brightest projector to date. Delivering 30,000 lumens of color and white brightness, it offers native WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement technology for high-contrast, detailed images.

The What Else: The Pro L30000UNL features a solid-state laser light engine and an electrostatic air filter for up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation, and is compatible with the same eight optional interchangeable lenses as Epson’s Pro L25000U. The projector also includes a host of features to withstand the rigors of staging and live events, such as a mechanical shutter and sealed optical engine. The projector comes equipped with a built-in camera, enabling tools such as Stacking Assist, Tiling Assist, and auto-color calibration for multi-screen images of networked projectors. These tools are accessible through the free Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) software.

The projector supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) content, including HDR105 (PQ) and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) connectivity, and fame interpolation helps improve image clarity when projecting scenes with fast-moving objects.

“The Pro L30000UNL joins Epson’s extensive large-venue projector lineup, combining extreme brightness with the innovative projection technology and robust feature sets for which Epson is known,” said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “We’ve included a full suite of premium features, some of which take advantage of the projector’s unique built-in cameras to make complex applications such as edge blending or stacking of multiple projectors faster and easier.”

The Bottom Line: As people continue to keep a safe distance from one another, big, bright displays are essential in providing better visibility in today’s more spread-out venues and auditoriums. The Pro L30000UNL is well suited for events, rental and staging, auditoriums, lecture halls, and other large-venue applications. Compact and lightweight for its brightness, the Pro L30000UNL enables users to project content and captivate audiences with large, bright images.

The Epson Pro L30000UNL and Pro L30002UNL projectors are available now through authorized resellers.