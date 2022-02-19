For an Immersive Art Experience, Artist Leverages Epson Projection Technology to Explore Identity

Multidisciplinary artist Allison 'Hueman' Torneros collaborated with projection designer Craig Winslow to create an immersive experience,'Homebody,' using Epson LightScene and Pro Series projectors in three installations to add dynamic projection mapping for a full 360-experience of the artwork.

Empowering creative minds to transform any space or object, Epson joined multidisciplinary artist Allison "Hueman" Torneros as the projector sponsor for her first immersive art experience, "Homebody." Spanning over 20,000 square feet, "Homebody" explores themes of identity within the self and the larger community through original murals, portraits and sculptures displayed through projection mapping and augmented reality. Hueman collaborated with projection designer Craig Winslow to create the immersive experience hosted at Ciel Creative Space in Berkeley, Calif. from Jan. 28 to Feb. 20, 2022.

Epson's 3LCD laser projection solutions allow artists and designers to push the boundaries of digital and physical. Enabling artists to focus on storytelling and creation, Epson's breadth of products offer state-of-the-art technology, durability and true to life color output that seamlessly merge art with technology--transforming venues from being seen, to experiences that are remembered. For "Homebody," Hueman used Epson LightScene and Pro Series projectors in three installations to add dynamic projection mapping for a full 360-experience of the artwork.

"The past two years have affected the way people look at themselves and each other, and the collective experience in isolation is something worth reflecting on. With this exhibit, I wanted to explore identity in the context of an unprecedented moment in time, meeting at the intersection of art and technology," said Hueman. "Epson's laser projection technology has enabled me to create an immersive installation--submerging visitors in a colorful mash-up of the abstract and figurative, providing a 360-degree experience that plays with themes of transparency, light, color and space."

Epson's LightScene accent lighting laser projectors (Image credit: Epson)

Epson projection technology is leveraged in three installations in "Homebody:"

•Isolation--Aiming to explore the relationship between bodies and identities - and the way both evolve in relation to devices--veils of fabric hang scattered across the space are brought to life by projection-mapped animation.

•Collaboration--Exploring the ingenious ways communities have been able to connect with each other remotely, this collaborative animation engulfs the space in projection mapped magic, exploring the transformation of human identity through time, from ancient statues to AI-created human faces.

•Chrysalis--Representing positive change with time passing, a sculpture of a large bust with an inverted face sits in the middle of a space, surrounded by a hanging curtain of organza. With projection mapping enhancing cloud murals on the walls, guests will experience a sunrise to sunset experience as they feel a sense of peace and rebirth.

The exhibit was held at Ciel Creative Space in Berkeley, set within one entire city block stretching 40,000 square feet. Run by an all-female team with a mission to make space more human and bring awareness to BIPOC business owners, Ciel offers connected studios and creative spaces. On the forefront of a new trend by combining tech and different art forms, Ciel encourages artists, production crews, creatives, and its local community to reimagine leadership in the creative industry and the role of tech in human connection and identity. "Homebody," the Bay Area's largest immersive art installation, is Ciel's first foray into this new trend.

"Hueman's exhibit is a beautiful example of how projection technology can expand possibilities and applications to create an immersive art experience," said Epson America senior product manager Remi Del Mar. "Epson's laser projectors enable artists and designers to experiment with digital media and change the perception of any space or object. This is the type of unbridled creativity that is only possible with projection light."

Epson's 9000 lumen Pro L laser projector for conference rooms, auditoriums and live events. (Image credit: Epson)

Epson LightScene accent lighting laser projectors allow users to create outstanding visual displays and immersive environments. A convergence of lighting and display technology, LightScene laser projectors captivate audiences by simultaneously illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material to unleash dynamic, experiential content for digital art. LightScene offers a sleek black or white spotlight design with an array of configuration, mounting and programming options to blend in discreetly to any setting.

Epson Pro Series projectors provide creative possibilities and unparalleled audience experiences. Using state-of-the-art 3LCD technology to deliver exceptional color output and durability, the Pro Series combine uncompromising image quality with sophisticated software and a range of available mounts, frames and lenses to overcome challenging space restrictions and transform venues - bringing live events to life.