14 Epson Projectors Illuminate “Pathways of Pursuit” Installation

This past December, Winslow Studio—an experiential design studio—created the immersive Pathways of Pursuit installation for a prestigious nonprofit cancer organization donor event in Seattle, WA. To elevate the event, Winslow Studio used 14 Epson PowerLite 815E extreme short throw projectors to illuminate three immersive corridors that took guests through inspiring and emotional cancer stories about research, making an impact, and gaining a life with hope.

“Aligning with Epson’s core purpose—to enrich lives and help create a better world for all—the amazing work being done by the nonprofit cancer organization hits close to home for many of us,” said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America. “When approached by Winslow Studio to help bring this emotional journey to life, we were honored to be part of it.”

[Why the Right DLP Projector Makes All the Difference: 1DLP vs. 3DLP]

(Image credit: Winslow Studio)

Winslow Studio specializes in the creation of immersive experiences that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern, innovative technology. For Pathways of Pursuit, the studio combined projection mapping, spatial audio, LED DMX lighting, one-way mirrors, vertical projection screens, and scrim. Three separate pathways told the story of three cancer journeys: patient, clinical and research. Each pathway leveraged three Epson projectors, adding layers of illumination onto various elements such as wood canvases, mirrors and scrim to help bring the stories to life. Representing curiosity, connection and courage, the paths intertwined informative visuals and ambient lighting to engage and connect attendees with the nonprofit organization’s core mission: To unite innovative research and compassionate care to prevent and eliminate cancer.

“We created ‘Pathways of Pursuit’ to demonstrate the importance of individual stories as the driving force behind the nonprofit organization’s mission and the reasons attendees continue to support the organization and the good work they are doing,” said Craig Winslow, creative director, designer, Winslow Studio. “Fusing together a story of complex science and the emotional cancer journey, it was imperative for us to have projection technology that delivered captivating visuals while disappearing from the scene to avoid impacting the narrative within this experience.”

(Image credit: Winslow Studio)

Stepping out of the three pathways, attendees entered the final “Reason Room” where ambient sound from each pathway converged together into one harmonious symphony that embodied the spirit of innovation and future-thinking. Echoing the combined stories and organization’s collaborative culture, this space represented the interconnection of reasons that are steering the organization forward towards transforming possibilities into realities. Installed behind a five-panel canvas, Winslow Studio used rear-projection techniques with five portrait-mounted Epson projectors to light up words of reason. Creating a 3D effect, the words gradually moved towards the middle where they collided and disappeared behind the main message, “Your Reason is Our Pursuit.”

[The 21:9 Phenomenon]

The versatile Epson extreme short throw projector was ideal for this installation with it being easy to conceal and paired with its throw distance, Winslow Studio was able to pull off a shadow-free installation in limited corridors with projectors in various locations and positions. Winslow added, “Epson’s 4K Enhancement technology was a game changer for this installation. We needed flawless detail to attract attendees and ensure that each message was well received. This was especially important in the ‘Reason Room’ with several pieces of smaller text fusing together.”

(Image credit: Winslow Studio)

“We’ve had the privilege of working with the Winslow Studio team on a few projects and they never cease to amaze us. Even as a smaller team, they are extremely agile and innovative when bridging the gap between creativity and technology,” Del Mar added.