Entry Opens for AV Technology’s InfoComm Best of Show Awards 2019

AV Technology’s 2019 InfoComm Best of Show Awards have opened to entries. Now is the time to nominate your products to be recognized among the class of leading innovators that are driving the industry forward.

We will be accepting entries through this online form from now until May 25. Then, at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, FL, a team of AV professionals—including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers—will anonymously judge each product live on the show floor on days one and two of the show. Results will be tabulated and winners will be announced on the final day of the convention.

“It’s that time of year again to put forth the fruits of your tireless efforts to innovate,” said Matt Pruznick, content director of AV Technology. “Don’t miss the opportunity to have your engineering brilliance celebrated in this showcase of technological progress.”

All submitted products will be covered with a full-page feature in the Awards Program Guide (click here for an example), sent shortly after InfoComm as a digital e-book to the combined reader lists of all participating publications. So even those entries that miss the cut will still get valuable and timely post-show exposure from entering the Best of Show Awards.

For more information and to enter, click here.