Entries Now Open for SCN's 2019 Top 50

Systems Contractor News (SCN) is now accepting entries for its annual Top 50 Systems Integrators list. Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 25.

"The SCN Top 50 is the definitive list of the premier systems integrators in pro AV and I'd like to encourage all eligible firms to submit an entry," said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. "I'm looking forward to seeing the results, and hope this is the year one of the firms on our list reaches a billion dollars in revenue!"

The self-submitted SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year.

To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, the firm's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation must account for more than 50 percent of its total revenue. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 25.

To submit your firm's entry for the 2019 SCN Top 50, visit bit.ly/Top50Submission.