Entries Are Open for the Pro AV Best in Market 2024 Awards

Entries for the second annual Pro AV Best in Market 2024 awards are now open. The awards look to honor products launched or have been newly upgraded in the last 12 months that have shone within the Pro AV technology landscape. Enter today—the deadline is Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

During the pandemic, Future created a Best in Market option alongside our Best of Show awards for those companies that were unable to attend live events. The popularity of the Best in Market option prompted us to launch BiM as an independent award program, which debuted last year.

[Inaugural Pro AV Best in Market 2023 Winners]

Brought to you by Future’s Pro AV brands AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, and Systems Contractor News, these awards are an opportunity for companies looking to head into the fall with their product awarded a Pro AV Best in Market for 2024.

Click here to enter the awards and browse the site for more details.

The deadline for entries is Aug. 30, so enter today.