Enplug Adds Zoom Videoconferencing Capabilities to its Digital Signage Platform

The What: Cloud-based digital signage software provider Enplug has added the capability to broadcast Zoom videoconferences via its digital signage platform. Enplug’s new Zoom App is available for free to Enplug users via the company’s App Market.

The What Else: Enplug’s new Zoom App streamlines the process of broadcasting live events and presentations to multiple screens. From within Enplug’s Zoom App, users simply create a new meeting, which then generates a unique Zoom URL for that particular meeting. Once the host joins the conference, all screens connected to the Enplug digital signage network automatically join the videoconference. To conclude the conference, the host ends the meeting within the Zoom App and all endpoints then disconnect from the conference and revert to regularly scheduled content.

Joining a Zoom meeting that’s already scheduled is as simple as pasting a previously scheduled Zoom meeting URL into the Enplug dashboard. Similar to an immediate livestream, the videoconference can then be displayed on any screen within a user’s digital signage network.

“Opening up digital signage to the Zoom ecosystem greatly expands Zoom’s capabilities by allowing large-scale streaming to a vaster audience of internal and external meeting attendees, and helps organizations better utilize their entire AV infrastructure to foster a more productive workplace through better communication,” said Nanxi Liu, CEO of Enplug. “Zoom has quickly become ubiquitous in the workplace, yet collaboration has traditionally been limited to workers on their computers, phones, or mobile devices. Our Zoom App pushes this collaboration into a new medium that will benefit workplace productivity in a significant way.”

The Bottom Line: Using the Zoom App to instantly reach a broad audience opens up a wide array of possibilities for Enplug users. Possible corporate scenarios include company executives sharing quarterly financial results, or leading all-hands meetings with teams in offices across the country. Benefits extend beyond the workplace into other institutional applications, such as education. For example, school faculty can use the Zoom App to greet students at the start of a new school year with a welcome address delivered across classrooms and campuses.