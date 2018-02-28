Empire State Realty’s 57th Street Lobby Re-imagined with LED

Empire State Realty Trust recently renovated its commercial office building lobby at 250 West 57th Street in mid-town Manhattan. The new Gensler-designed lobby features an 80 x 8-foot art installation in the form of a High Definition LED screen on the lobby ceiling. The unique installation completes the transformation of the repositioned building lobby, which also includes a new entrance canopy, street frontage and new elevator cabs modernized for the 21st century.

The massive screen creates generative, customizable images and was composed by lighting artist Marc Brickman and award-winning video artist Lindsay Scoggins. The truly immersive experience evolves over a 24-hour cycle and is comprised of abstract art, live news feeds, galaxy depictions and extreme weather. The technology utilized ensures that the same image will never reveal itself more than once.

The uniqueness of the screen comes from behind-the-scenes algorithms that provide information in real time. Online sources, such as weather, hashtags and trending topics, allow the video artwork's appearance to adjust daily. For example, if the screen is displaying sunrise the algorithms will correspond that image with real-time weather in New York City. As this input changes daily, the look of the video artwork will reflect those changes.

VER partnered with Electrosonic to program the AV and control systems. The project demonstrated Electrosonic's comprehensive approach and intramural teamwork with AV system engineering done by its Orlando office, fabrication by the Burbank office, and testing and installation support by the New York City office.

"The lobby of this almost 100 year-old building had had some facelifts, but we learned that this was its first full renovation," says Joe Viola, Business Development Manager at VER. "ESRT wanted to blend art and technology in an elegant way, which can be hard to do especially in a classic, century-old building." ESRT owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the iconic Empire State Building.

"The project involved a lot of coordination, but with Electrosonic's partnership integration talent in key technical areas combined with their supportive approach to business made things much easier," Viola reports. “With Elecrosonic's focused and outstanding project management and their wide base of technical expertise we had an incredible team to navigate the course and to do it at a very high level."

Driven by custom high-end media server PCs, Electrosonic's AV system provides razor-sharp UHD60 resolution images with VER's M8 Distribution Platform to 308 LED ceiling tiles each with 2.88mm pixel pitch. "The M8 is an exceptional product and very easy to work with," says Fred Davidowitz, Electrosonic Project Manager.

A QSC Q-SYS Core digital signal processor, amplifier and 16 speakers above the display supply audio throughout the lobby. DMX control cues from the media servers change the colors of lighting fixtures around the display to coordinate with the content.

A Creston control system, with custom GUI, was programmed by Davidowitz to provide flexible scheduling, override functions, health indicators and emergency notifications for the AV devices.

A Microsoft Surface Pro, displayed like a plaque at the front of the lobby, gives information about the installation and the artists.

"Fred Davidowitz and Thursby Pierce at Electrosonic had a great deal of patience in helping us deal with the obstacles presented by the renovation of a high-traffic building, which was only accessible at night," says Viola. "Their cohesive team worked well together from coast to coast and was key for us being able to negotiate all facets of the project. Partnering with Electrosonic on this job was an amazing experience: Their professionalism, people and technical depth in supporting our LED display systems allowed for a very successful one-of-a-kind project."