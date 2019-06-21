Emerging Roles of AI in Education (Inside Higher Ed)

"Don’t get me wrong, human beings are now and will be in the future at the core of our field -- administering education, teaching and learning. But if we are the bus designers, bus drivers and bus riders, artificial intelligence is the engine of the vehicle that we are using and will be using more often in the education field. It will design, drive and assess our efforts in teaching and learning."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Artificial intelligence is arguably the next great industrial revolution. It is poised to transform entire industries. Higher ed will play a pivotal role in cultivating the talent, patents, and diverse workforce that will leverage the power of AI. The time is now to invest in innovation. Higher education is the key.