Elo Debuts New Conference Camera Accessory

The What: Elo’s new Conference Camera was designed to help streamline installation and adoption of video conferencing in meeting and huddle rooms.

The What Else: The Conference Camera delivers full HD video with wide viewing angles and adjustable positioning to cover any seating configuration. From the camera to the echo-cancelling mic, users can simply attach the device to their interactive display, add their software and they're ready to start the meeting.

With automatic echo cancellation (AEC), the Conference Camera's integrated microphone is designed to optimize huddle and conference room acoustics so the audience can hear the user as clearly as if they were in the room.

The Bottom Line: The Conference Camera supports major web-conferencing applications, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and BlueJeans. The device is additionally compatible with video conferencing applications on select Windows, Android, Linux and Mac computers.