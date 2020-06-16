Elo Debuts Huddle Kit for Office Collaboration

The What: Elo has debuted the Huddle Kit, an accessories bundle that pairs with Elo’s 4K interactive displays to provide businesses with a simplified collaboration and videoconferencing solution. The company will show the system at InfoComm Connected from June 16–18.

The What Else: The Huddle Kit solution simplifies the selection, installation, and use of collaboration technology and provides an open platform supporting enterprise applications and popular third-party videoconferencing software, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, and BlueJeans.

Elo Huddle Kit accessories pair easily with Elo’s 55- or 65-inch 53-Series displays and include a Conference Camera with capability to attach to any Elo Edge Connect device, full HD video, wide viewing angles and 30-degree multi-axis tilt for vertical and horizontal adjustment; an i5 Windows 10 slide-in computer module; digital stylus pen; and a preloaded dashboard for easy navigation to software applications including a preinstalled whiteboarding and wireless content-sharing software trial.

In addition to supporting videoconferencing, the Elo Huddle Kit comes ready with Qwizdom’s annotation and whiteboarding software and a full set of corporate features, such as multi-user writing and drawing, handwriting recognition, and full multimedia integration and capture. Also included is a free 30-day trial of DisplayNote’s Launcher for easy navigation and Montage for wireless content sharing from any device onto your Elo display without messy cables or time-consuming connection struggles.

“In this new normal that focuses on smaller huddles and remote workers, Elo’s new collaboration solution creates an easy way to boost engagement,” said Neeraj Pendse, vice president of global product management, Elo. “We’ve assembled everything needed—including an enterprise-grade high-def conference camera and our integrated Windows 10 computer module—for a complete huddle room solution that pairs easily with your Elo 4K display and current software.”

The Bottom Line: As corporate offices continue to reopen post-COVID, there’s an increased focus on smaller “huddle” meeting rooms supporting a hybrid mix of office-based and remote employees. With Elo’s new huddle room solution, IT leaders can add their current collaboration software to provide a complete interactive system that fosters engagement among users, regardless of location.

