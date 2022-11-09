Electrosonic Group Appoints New Vice President of Operations, US

Electrosonic Group (opens in new tab) has appointed Andrew Menendez as vice president of operations for its systems integration (SI) U.S. line of business. In this newly created position, Menendez will lead operations for the system integration line of business, including project management, engineering, fabrication, installation, testing, and quality control.

Menendez will lead operations in the United States to improve quality, drive operational efficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction. Menendez brings decades of audiovisual experience and operational excellence from AV industry companies. He has been with Electrosonic for the past two years, and in his new role will be part of the global operations leadership team reporting to COO Steve Chambers.

"I'm excited to have Andrew in this new role," said Chambers. "He has been a key part of our global operations team and brings a wealth of experience in operations, developing high performing teams and creating a culture of excellence. He will be a great asset as we continue to grow our business."

Andrew Menendez (Image credit: Electrosonic)

Menendez has more than seven years of leadership and operations experience, providing oversight to iconic projects like Summit One Vanderbilt in New York, Illuminarium in Atlanta, Kennedy Space Center and Newark airport, to name just a few.

"I'm excited to be taking on this new role at Electrosonic," said Menendez. "It's an exciting opportunity to create high-quality and consistent delivery experiences for our customers regardless of their location. We will continue to delivery high quality projects and deliver the best in immersive experiences."

"I am delighted to announce that Andrew Menendez has accepted this new position” said Ewan Smith, president and managing director of the Electrosonic Group. "Andrew's wealth of experience in quality execution and operations will be a tremendous asset at Electrosonic. He will be based in Orlando at our headquarters and center of critical fabrication and logistics operations. This role is of significance as we continue to scale the company with velocity, speed and direction."

Menendez’s SI operations team of over 100 Electrosonic employees are based in Orlando, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, and Northern California locations.