Electrosonic, HOLOPLOT Partner to Create Immersive Audio Environments

Electrosonic has entered a strategic partnership with Berlin-based pro audio company HOLOPLOT to create revolutionary immersive audio environments in experiential spaces around the globe.

Together, HOLOPLOT's own audio technology and Electrosonic's rich history of using technology to create world-class experiences combine to create a unique design, build, and support offering that further enhances Electrosonic’s ability to create immersive environments.

HOLOPLOT’s X1 product line has brought an entirely new category of sound system to the table, granting users a previously impossible level of control over sound. HOLOPLOT technology provides a broad range of practical and creative capabilities—whether solving challenging acoustics in complex environments or adding stunning authenticity and depth to immersive spaces.

"Partnerships with companies as well regarded as Electrosonic are vital to the continued international growth of HOLOPLOT and the fulfillment of our mission to push the boundaries of what is possible with professional audio. Their experience providing the right technology and services for complex audiovisual deployments makes them a perfect match for HOLOPLOT as we develop our hardware and software to solve otherwise unsolvable challenges for partners worldwide," said Ryan Penny, head of sales at HOLOPLOT.

By deploying previously inaccessible capabilities to the world of audio, Electrosonic and HOLOPLOT are working together to create rich, immersive experiences for visitors of all ages at entertainment and attraction venues.

Previously, the two companies cooperated on the build-out of Illuminarium, a next-generation immersive entertainment venue, along with other partners. Illuminarium has been recognized throughout the industry as a ground-breaking entertainment venue, having been named a finalist for five AV Awards, including Venue Project of the Year and Events and Entertainment Project of the Year. Illuminarium was also previously recognized by the Mondo-DR and Digital Signage Awards.

"HOLOPLOT's revolutionary technology combined with our experience delivering immersive environments creates a unique advantage in the industry," said Ryan Poe, director of technology solutions at Electrosonic. "When we work together, our combined expertise will provide unique and memorable experiences for any guest."