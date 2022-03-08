Electrosonic Promotes New Vice President and New Director of Experiential Technology

Electrosonic, one of the leading experiential technology companies, announced that Bryan Hinckley has been appointed vice president of strategic accounts and Sean McChesney has been appointed director of business development, experiential technology solutions.

The appointment of Hinckley and McChesney into these two newly created sales roles is a clear indication of Electrosonic’s commitment to increasing the level of support to existing customers and Electrosonic’s dedication to growth.

Bryan Hinckley (Image credit: Electosonic)

Hinckley is a seasoned Electrosonic veteran, having joined the company in 1999 as a project engineer in Electrosonic’s Burbank, CA location. Since joining, Hinckley has held various operations, engineering, and sales roles including project manager, sales consultant, managed media services manager, U.S. products general manager, entertainment solutions director, vice president of sales for North America, president, North America, and most recently global vice president of immersive environments where Hinckley ensured that Electrosonic continues to lead the immersive ecosystem with a focus on strategic customers, key partners, and global opportunities. Along with his commitment to building better customer experiences at Electrosonic Hinckley has recently been appointed a board member of the Western North America Board of Directors for the Themed Entertainment Association, the international non-profit association representing the world’s leading creators, developers, designers and producers of compelling places and experiences worldwide.

Within this new role, Hinckley will lead the account management organization, strategizing new ways and developing updated systems and processes to improve the experience of our existing customers.



"Electrosonic has been my home for 20-plus years and this opportunity to improve the day-to-day experience of our fantastic customers not only here in the U.S. but globally is something I’m beyond excited to lead and be a part of," said Hinckley.

Sean McChesney (Image credit: Electrosonic)

McChesney is an eight-year veteran of Electrosonic, joining the company directly out of Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center as an apprentice. Since then, McChesney has been a vital member of the sales organization bringing strong academic and practical background to his work which has resulted in leading some of Electrosonic’s most iconic, award-winning projects by pushing the boundaries of experiential technology. Since his early apprentice experience, McChesney has risen in the ranks at Electrosonic. In his most recent role as experiential technology consultant, McChesney worked with prospective customers to understand their storytelling needs, and translated those needs into robust technology solutions.



Within his new role as director of experience technology, McChesney will be responsible for managing Electrosonic’s business development team to drive company revenue by identifying profitable opportunities and developing long-term business growth strategies.



“I joined Electrosonic because I wanted to be part of an organization that deploys meaningful technology solutions, with people who care deeply about creating memorable experiences," McChesney said. That's proven to be the reality over my eight years here and I’m beyond excited to help drive the next generation of experiences with the best team in the world.”

"These two promotions serve not only as a validation of the amazing talent that both Bryan and Sean have, but it sends a clear message that Electrosonic is committed to our customers,” said Electrosonic president and managing director Ewan Smith. “Developing and refining our account management and business development organizations will help us provide the best customer experience possible.”