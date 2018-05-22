Eiki Intros EK-306U and EK-307W LCD Meeting Room Projectors

The What: Eiki International has debuted its EK-306U and EK307W Meeting Room Projectors; the EK-306U offers 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness and WUXGA resolution. while the EK-307W delivers 5,100 ANSI lumens and WXGA resolution.

With a wide assortment of input connectors, up to 4,000-hour lamp life, and an integrated 10-watt loudspeaker for audio, these new meeting room projectors facilitate both portability and flexible installation while being designed for easy maintenance.

The What Else: Both the EK-306U and the EK-307W feature 10,000:1 contrast ratio. The projectors’ lens shift capabilities include manual adjustments of up to 45-percent vertical and 10-percent horizontal, as well as corner keystone correction.

The new projectors offer HDMI with MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link), capable of displaying HD Video from smartphones and tablets. Additional input capability is provided via a second HDMI port, two VGA connectors, a 15-pin D-Sub connector for S-Video, plus one USB Type A connector (for Viewer) and a USB Type B port (for Display / Service). Audio-in and -out are accessed via 3.5 mm minijack connectors as well as for the remote control-in.

Steve Rubery, Eiki’s general manager commented on the company’s new EK-306U and EK-307W projectors, “These new projectors deliver the rich feature set that today’s business professionals demand. With the exceptional picture quality offered by LCD technology, presentations will really stand out. A shorter throw lens combined with manual zoom/focus lens and corner keystone correction make them a popular choice for the rental staging market. I’m confident both AV integrators and business professionals alike will find much to like with these new projectors.”

The Bottom Line: The EK-306U provides an X1.6 zoom lens with a short throw ratio of 1.07 – 1.75:1 while the EK-307W’s is 1.16 – 1.89:1. Further, the EK-307W incorporates curved correction capability. Both models offer RJ-45 LAN control support for Crestron RoomView, AMX Device Discovery Technology, and PJ Link.

Eiki’s new EK-306U and EK307W Meeting Room Projectors are available now. The EK-306U has an MSRP of $2,795, and the EK-307W has an MSRP of $1,995. They can be seeing at InfoComm in Booth C2143.