Ed Sector Has Seen Greatest Increase in Remote Access (Campus Technology)

"It's no surprise that remote access boomed in spring 2020, when as many people as possible were told to do their work from home. A recent analysis by Duo Security, a Cisco division that produces multi-factor authentication technology, has found that education saw the largest increase in average daily authentications from remote technology, up 78 percent over the period between March 2020 and June 2020 compared to the period between June 2019 and February 2020."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While no one is likely surprised by this study, it is still noteworthy to put the remote shift into perspective. Additionally, it leads to further inference — when campuses can fully reopen, it's unlikely that all of the new remote pathways will be undone.