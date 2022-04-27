DVIGear's New Optic Extender Handles for Extreme Requirements

DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has introduced the DVI-7365, a new high-performance 4K Multiport Optical Extender. Built to manage a wide array of signal types, they support ultra-high resolutions up to 4K (UHD) at 60Hz (4:4:4), and are engineered for applications that require extension over extreme distances.

Fiber Optic Extension Goes the Distance

(Image credit: DVIGear)

DVI-7365 Extenders support HDMI 4K /60p, embedded audio, bi-directional IR, RS 232, and two 10/100 BaseT Ethernet ports. Resolutions up to 4096x2160 /60p (4:4:4) are realized without using any compression. These extenders provide long-distance extension over a single fiber cable, up to 1.86 miles (~ 3,000 meters) using single-mode fiber, or 1,000 feet (~ 300 meters) using OM3 multi-mode fiber. For added versatility, these units provide Advanced EDID Management with four operating modes: Pass-through, Learn 1, Learn 2, and Factory Default.

Advanced Optical Technology

Each extender set consists of an optical transmitter unit and an optical receiver unit. The transmitter converts the AV signals into light pulses for transmission over a single strand of Multi‑Mode or Single-Mode fiber optic cable. The receiver converts the light pulses back to AV signals for the display, as well as other downstream devices. By using advanced fiber optic technology, without any compression, this product provides superior picture quality over greater distances than other extension methods, such as copper cables or CAT-X extenders. Moreover, optical fiber transmission is immune to environmental signal noise, thus providing a low RFI / EMI profile for sensitive applications where security is an important concern.

All these features, together with the DVI-7365’s exceptional performance and price, make it the ideal solution for cost-sensitive applications that demand high quality HDMI signal distribution. System engineers designing academic spaces, retail signage, houses of worship, and small-to-large size presentation venues will find outstanding value in this product.