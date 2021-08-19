DVIGear Launches Wildcat 4K HDMI Extenders

The What: DVIGear is introducing the model DVI-7570 Wildcat, the first in a new family of HDMI extenders that delivers high performance at a low price point.

The What Else: DVIGear Wildcat Extenders utilize new technology that enables them to extend HDMI signals for a fraction of the cost of other twisted pair extenders. This is achieved using visually lossless compression that allows resolutions of 3840 x 2160 /60p (4:4:4) to be extended as far as 30 meters (98 feet) over a single CAT6A cable. Resolutions up to 3840 x 2160 /30p (4:4:4) can be extended to 70 meters (230 feet)

The DVI-7570 supports HDMI 2.0, is HDCP 2.2 compliant and supports bi-directional Power-over-Cable (POC), giving integrators and system designers the flexibility to power the extender set at either end of the signal chain. The extenders occupy a minimal amount of space and can easily be concealed thanks to an ultra-compact metal case, which includes all required mounting hardware for a seamless, low-profile installation.

The Wildcat Extender includes a buffered HDMI Loop Output for a local HDMI display on the transmitter unit. The receiver unit includes de-embedded Analog and Digital (TOSLINK) audio outputs to facilitate connections to an external audio system.

The Bottom Line: All these features, together with the Wildcat Extender's outstanding performance and price, make it an ideal solution for cost-sensitive applications that demand high quality HDMI signal distribution.