DVDO Launches New Website with Dealer Pricing

DVDO has unveiled a new e-commerce website with transparent pricing for resellers. Designed for quick access to DVDO’s entire lineup and programs, dvdo.com’s new dealer portal enables one-click purchases, heavily discounted demo deals, technical documents, how-to videos and more.
“The new dvdo.com is a simple transactional e-commerce platform,” said DVDO CEO Doug Fealtman. “Simply by entering a reseller license, dealers can immediately access pricing and in-stock availability on all of our products as well as in-depth technical materials for custom installation.”
The company is encouraging resellers and installers to visit dvdo.com to benefit from:
- Demo discounts up to 75-percent off MSRP and free domestic ground shipping available for immediate purchase
- Reseller pricing on entire line of DVDO pro AV connectivity tools
- In-stock availability on one-box AV room solutions, HDBaseT long-distance extenders, 4K video/multichannel audio switches, splitters, and multiplexers, controls, and accessories
- Manuals, command protocols, and calibration how-to’s