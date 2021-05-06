DVDO Boosts Presentations With New HDBaseT Extender

The What: DVDO is introducing DVDO-PSE-1, an HDBaseT AV extender specialized for delivering presentations from multiple presenter sources across classrooms, boardrooms, lecture halls, and houses of worship. DVDO-PSE-1 enables presentation sources to be distanced up to 230 ft. apart across large venues and instantly collaborate via the same large-format or projection display.

The What Else: DVDO-PSE-1 comprises a slimline transmitter featuring dual HDMI as well as an analog VGA input to host laptops, Blu-ray players, set-top and streaming boxes—including legacy VGA devices. A single Ethernet cable run carries these audiovisual signals up to 230 feet/70m (for 1080p) or 130 feet/40m (for 4K@60) to the matching receiver, which provides an additional HDMI input as well as HDMI and analog audio outputs for the display and any separate audio components. Indicator LEDs and source selection buttons enable automatic as well as intuitive manual presentation source switching.

In addition to providing inputs for up to four presenter sources, DVDO-PSE-1 provides advanced pro AV functionality, including audio de-embedding for external amplifier/speaker systems to be integrated, as well as HDMI- CEC and API command controls via Telnet or RS232 to synchronize interactive displays, projectors, and motorized projection screens.

The Bottom Line: DVDO-PSE-1 is fully HDCP 2.2 compliant, and scales input resolutions ranging from 800 x 600 VGA to 4K@60Hz YUV 4:2:0 to automatically match its output to the native resolution of the display device for instant plug-and- display functionality. The extender set also supports Power over HDBaseT (PoH), so only one power source is needed to operate both the receiver and transmitter for simplified installation.