DVDO Announces Upgrades to TILE at InfoComm 2018

DVDO, Inc., announced the latest upgrades to its TILE collaboration system at InfoComm. The DVDO TILE simplifies the process of connecting multiple users to an existing display system wired or wirelessly enabling a collaboration experience by casting any desktop, application, video, image, or other content to the shared screen.

DVDO TILE’s latest upgrades are rolling out soon and include:

Display of an HDMI input source in a tiled window or as a background.

Desktop share, videos, and photos casted to TILE can be displayed as a background.

Use AirPlay to instantly cast from Mac, iPad or iPhone to TILE.

IP control for switching HDMI inputs on TILE.

Smooth desktop share from PC and Mac with improved refresh rate.

To have a hands-on demo of the TILE solution at InfoComm see them in the Stampede Presentation Products Booth C1646.

“With these updates, DVDO’s TILE is today’s Digital Canvas product that the meeting room and classroom of the future needs,” said DVDO’s Doug Fealtman. “We’ve added the top features our clients have been asking for – rock solid video, display flexibility and additional management for today’s educators and communications pros.”

Up to 5 different tiled windows can be displayed simultaneously, allowing multiple users to share content, compare videos and images, or to bring up websites alongside presentations, leading to efficient and dynamic discussions and with a new-found flexibility for team development. The TILE system offers 5 HDMI inputs including an HDMI 2.0a 4K pass through, 2 USB inputs and 2 HDMI mirrored outputs.

Aimed at collaborative environments such as classrooms and executive conference centers or huddle rooms, TILE users manage their experience with DVDO's TILE App, which is available for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as for Mac and Windows PC systems. Users download the app and begin to cast content through TILE to the connected display.

A Moderator mode can approve and queue casted and HDMI content before it is shown on screen.

TILE's is offered at a MSRP of $1,199.