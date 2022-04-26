DTEN To Showcase Exclusive Zoom Whiteboard Solution at ISE 2022

DTEN will feature the new DTEN ONboard at Integrated Systems Europe 2022 (ISE), as well as its complete line of all-in-one, video-first solutions. Conference attendees will experience first-hand how DTEN is advancing the hybrid workplace with breakthrough collaboration devices, meeting room controllers, and workspace schedulers. DTEN leaders will also present an engaging session on the evolving workplace and the solutions to seamlessly connect teams across locations. ISE is scheduled for May 10 - 13 at Fira de Barcelona, Gran Vía.

New products will be on display at the DTEN Exhibit Hall Booth, #2C400:

DTEN ONboard, the shared whiteboard perfected for the hybrid workplace. DTEN ONboard gives remote and in-office participants equal access to its digital canvas; promotes collaboration before, during and after meetings with its persistent functionality; and is optimized for the new, feature-rich Zoom Whiteboard release.

DTEN Mate, the new wireless controller that works with any Zoom Rooms Device. DTEN Mate makes managing meeting logistics easier: schedule a meeting, share a screen, and control the camera from your chair, in full camera view, remaining entirely visible to remote attendees.

DTEN D7 Dual 75” provides a more immersive meeting experience. Extend the DTEN experience to larger meeting spaces: whiteboard and annotate on one display and see remote participants on the other.

“DTEN is thrilled to be back in person sharing our all-in-one, video-first solutions,” said Doug Remington, general manager and head of DTEN Sales EMEA. “In addition to new products, we’ll be demonstrating new features and applications, such as Zoom Smart Gallery, Guest Join for Microsoft Teams and other platforms, Workspace Reservation, and Zoom Rooms Kiosk Mode.”

DTEN will be also hosting the following educational session at ISE: “The Evolution of Work: Creating Flexible and Engaging Hybrid Workspaces.” Get real-world insights on how companies are creating productive, collaborative work environments that meet both business requirements and employee needs. Remington will co-present with Scott Krueckeberg, Head of Strategic Alliances at DTEN. Scheduled for 7:20pm (CEST) on Tuesday, May 10, this informative session is part of the Smart Workplace Summit within ISE; additional registration fees apply.