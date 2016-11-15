DSF To Host Phoenix Meet & Greet

The Digital Signage Federation announced that its Board of Directors will host its fall “Meet & Greet” Networking event on Thursday, December 8 from 6:30-8:30pm at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix, Arizona.



The event will feature a brief presentation by Justin Gillespie, Network Administrator, about the use of digital signage in the exhibit space at the MIM, followed by an escorted tour of the extensive digital signage throughout the Musical Instrument Museum.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the DSF Board of Directors as well as other professional members in attendance to conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity, and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

The event runs from 6:30-8:30pm, is $15USD for DSF members and End User Guests, and $30USD for non-members, and will include drinks and appetizers.