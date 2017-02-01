DSE to Present “Walking the Walk as a True Commercial Integrator”

Digital Signage Expo announced that Mike White, Director of Business Development and Digital Signage, and Robert White, Design Engineer, both of Unified AV, will co-present a session at DSE 2017 entitled, “Walking the Walk as a True Commercial Integrator.”

This session, to be presented Thursday, March 30 at 9 a.m., will present the strategic role and value of a commercial AV integrator while outlining the benefits that the integrator brings over other options in terms such as return on time, return on investment and risk mitigation.

Attendees will learn how to define the role of a commercial AV integrator, the responsibilities and value proposition as a commercial integrator and how one becomes a qualified commercial AV integrator worthy of being hired.

“The professional AV integrator brings real value to a digital signage project through his or her experience and ability to ask the right questions,” said Mike White. “Professional AV integrators can greatly reduce the risk of failure, identify the challenges before a client experiences them and help choose the right digital signage content management software and right hardware.”