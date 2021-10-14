Draper to Spotlight LED Mounting, Projection Solutions at InfoComm 2021

The What: Draper will be at InfoComm 2021 showcasing its Foundation Mount System for LED, now available for panels from any LED brand, along with several projection solutions.

The What Else: Foundation was designed through the eyes and experiences of installers. It's loaded with features to help technicians install and precisely align LED panels in much less time. The Foundation is preconfigured at the factory and ready to be installed right out of the box with no onsite cutting. Foundation components are even designed to make it easy to get into the installation site, no matter how large the array will be.

Among the projection solutions, the Acumen Recharge installs like a manual screen. Simply attach the mounting brackets and install the screen case. There's no wiring or electrician to worry about thanks to the lithium-ion battery located inside the roller. The motor only needs to be recharged about every 500 cycles.

Award-winning TecVision viewing surfaces were developed to address many different projection needs. Whether the issue is too much ambient light, projector location, a wide seating arrangement, or projector brightness, there's an ISF-certified TecVision solution to address that issue.

The Bottom Line: "We're excited to see our friends in the AV industry, even though we realize we will see fewer of them than normal" says Randy Reece, director of AV sales and marketing at Draper. "If our experience from CEDIA earlier this year is any indication, we expect to have deeper and more productive conversations than is often the case at trade shows."