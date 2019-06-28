Draper Introduces New Video Wall Stand

The What: Draper has released the Icon Ace Freestand which is designed to provide a stable and reliable video wall mount when no wall is available.

Draper's Icon Ace Freestand at InfoComm 2019 (Image credit: Draper)

The What Else: To ease installation, many components of the product ship pre-assembled; its modular design provides fine X/Y/Z axis adjustment for each display.

The Icon Ace Freestand works with 46- or 55-inch displays with a 800 x 400mm VESA mounting pattern. It is available in 2x2, 3x3, and 4x4 horizontal array configurations. Each display mount can be secured, with screws (included) or with padlocks (not included) to public safety and reduces the risk of theft.

The Bottom Line: Integrators can place several Icon Ace Freestands side-by-side to create an extra-wide video wall. Optional cladding is available for the bottom, sides, and back, and the base can be bolted to the floor if required.