Draper Fires InfoComm Salvo for Thin Bezel Screens

Draper, manufacturer of projection screens and projector and flat-panel display lifts, announces Profile+, the industry’s biggest ½-inch-thin bezel screen, which is set to display at InfoComm 2017, June 14-16 in Orlando.



Draper’s Profile+ fixed screen sports a ½-inch-thin bezel, which frames any Draper flexible viewing surface. Available in sizes up to 30 feet wide, as well as standard HDTV (16:9), 16:10 and CinemaScope 2:35.1 aspect ratios, the Profile+ provides the industry’s biggest flat panel look. Size isn’t the only advantage for the Profile+. The frame is lighter and easy to assemble, and the new sliding hook-and-loop viewing surface attachment system is incredibly simple. The Profile+ also comes with a Zero Edge option – again, at 30 feet wide, the biggest in the industry. The Profile+ can be wall-mounted or flown, and optional LED lights frame the Profile+ with thousands of color possibilities, helping offset the picture and providing extra flash that’s sure to impress.

In addition, the Profile+ is available with all of Draper’s Optically Seamless, ISF-certified, 8K-ready TecVision formulations, so there’s a Profile+ solution for any need – from 3D to Ambient Light Rejection. The Profile+ is lightweight, easy to put together and ships unassembled for simplified transportation.