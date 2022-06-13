Draper Announces New Pro AV Partnerships

Draper (opens in new tab) has announced new partnerships with leading Pro AV manufacturer’s representatives to support the company’s continued growth in Texas and three other states.

Mizzen Marketing represents Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana

Mizzen Marketing will represent Draper screens, projector lifts, AV mounts & structures, and shading solutions in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

“We’re really looking forward to this amazing opportunity to help Draper continue growing their presence in these mid-south and southwestern states,” said Dave Taylor, managing member for Mizzen Marketing. “We’re excited to represent a company with such an excellent and well-deserved reputation and breadth of products.”

Draper regional sales manager Tabi Quick will continue to work with dealers and integrators alongside Mizzen.

“Mizzen Marketing is not replacing our regional sales manager,” said Jentry Wittkamper, director of sales for Draper. “This effort will increase our exposure to dealers, allowing us to develop new relationships and further expand in the Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana Pro AV markets.”

Richard Dean Associates pushes forward in Northeast

Richard Dean Associates will represent the company’s industry-leading lines of projection screens, projector lifts, dvLED and LCD mounts and structures, and window shades in upstate New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

“Richard Dean Associates is very excited to now be partnered with Draper,” said Bill King, principal, Richard Dean Associates. “Draper’s long history of outstanding products and customer service fits in well with our focus on premier brands in each category.”

Draper regional sales manager Tom Brochard will continue to work with dealers and integrators alongside RDA.

“RDA is not replacing our regional sales manager,” said Jentry Wittkamper, director of sales for Draper. “This effort will increase our exposure to dealers, allowing us to develop new relationships and further expand in the upstate New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont Pro AV markets.”