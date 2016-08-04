DPAA Unveils Roster for 2016 Video Everywhere Summit

The Digital Place Based Advertising Association (DPAA) has announced the lineup of brand and agency leaders and decision-makers have agreed to share their insights at the association's 2016 Video Everywhere Summit. The annual event will be held October 27 at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel in New York as part of Digital Signage Week.

The Summit will bring together more than 700 delegates representing brands, agencies, digital place-based networks, ad tech, mobile/location companies, data firms and others from the full spectrum of multi-screen advertising for a full day of leadership talks, case studies, networking events and experiential exhibits. The Video Everywhere Summit is the largest one-day event dedicated to multi-screen engagement, video neutral planning, mobile/location data and the role of digital place-based plus digital out-of-home in today’s fast evolving media ecosystem.

Barry Frey, DPAA president & CEO, will lead the event and conduct one-on-one interviews with select speakers.

"We are riding a tremendous wave of momentum heading into this year's Video Everywhere Summit," Frey said. "The digital place-based media industry has firmly established itself as an effective video advertising option among agency and brand decision-makers, and the DPAA itself has been signing on new members at a record pace. There is recognition from all corners that in today's advertising everywhere ecosystem our digitally empowered screens are delivering tremendous value without any of the other digital concerns of viewability, fraud or ad blocking."

Brand executives on this year's speaking roster include:

• John Costello (keynote speaker), president, global marketing & innovation, Dunkin' Brands (in addition to his keynote, Costello will be presented with a special CMO Innovator Award in recognition of his long and distinguished career)

• B. Bonin Bough (featured speaker), chief media/commerce officer, Mondelez International

• Kimberly Gnatt (featured speaker), global group director, digital platforms & innovation, Coca-Cola Company

• Fernando Arriola, vp marketing, ConAgra Foods

• Ed Gold, advertising director, State Farm

• Sarah Beddoe, vp national marketing, Sonic Drive-In

• Lou Paskalis, svp, enterprise media executive, Bank ofAmerica

• M'lou Walker, CEO, Zicam

Agency thought leaders include:

• Irwin Gotlieb, global chairman, GroupM

• Doug Ray, CEO, Carat

• Kasha Cacy, CEO, UM

• Jason Kodish, global chief data scientist, DigitasLBi

• Alan Schulman, national brand creative & content, Deloitte Digital

• Erica Schmidt, managing director North America, Cadreon

• Helen Giles, group director, integrated media investments, Campbell Ewald

• Rich Greenfield, managing director, media/technology, BTIG Research

Also appearing will be digital place-based media star Cat Greenleaf, the host of "Talk Stoop" and a favorite of delegates at past Video Everywhere Summits.

Topics to be explored by these industry leaders include deployment of mobile and location data in conjunction with DPB screens, programmatic, the media economy, case studies, building lasting relationships with consumers, a technology innovation showcase, and more.

The Video Everywhere Summit will once again feature an experiential exhibit hall, The Intel Hall of Innovation, where DPB networks and technology companies will display the latest in digital place-based media content and tools to reach on-the-go consumers.

The historic Roosevelt Hotel is the official hotel of Digital Signage Week. All Summit information can be accessed at www.videoeverywheresummit.com