Dot2Dot Communications to Showcase Live DOOH Solutions

Dot2Dot Communications will showcase its Ad Manager DOOH solutions at the OAAA/GEOPATH National Convention next week in New Orleans. The company will walk attendees through a mock OOH plant featuring three OOH stations, one in-store experience, and a Network Operations Centre (NOC) used to bring the total solution together with metrics and analytics.



Each station features a 1-minute playlist with 6, 10-second spots demonstrating live integrations with industry technology. Integrations include: Google Cloud Vision API, INRIX, AdMobilize, AP1, Liveposter, Placescount, Social Media and Flipp. OOH hardware featured at the booth includes: Media Resources LED digital billboards, LG-MRI 47” BoldVu display, 9 Sharp high-bright commercial grade LCD displays, and Micron mounts.

The entire Ad Manager solution is built on intelligence to ensure OOH operators are able to provide brands with campaigns that are relevant, valuable and can be measured.

“This is going to be an exciting show for us at this year's national convention”, said Andy McRae, General Manager of Dot2Dot. “The team has put together a comprehensive, hands-on solution that truly demonstrates the power of Ad Manager and Scala. We are looking forward to connecting with the OOH industry and showcasing our products and services."