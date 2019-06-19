Diversified Launches Portfolio of Smart Meeting Rooms

Diversified has launched ViewPoint, a portfolio of smart meeting rooms designed to drive positive business outcomes by creating predictable, technology-enabled meeting room experiences. According to the company, this predictability translates to fewer help desk requests, lower cost of ownership, and greater manageability of meeting rooms—as well as faster project budgeting and deployment.

“Today’s businesses want technology partners who can help them develop audio-visual standards that deliver consistent meeting room experiences across their organization,” said Fred D’Alessandro, founder and CEO of Diversified. “Our ViewPoint pre-packaged meeting rooms simplify budgeting, planning, implementation, and support by addressing small- to medium-sized meeting environments.”

Whether companies need one or 100-plus pre-engineered rooms, ViewPoint has more than 45 available configurations, all based on leading technologies that have been tested and integrated for hundreds of clients worldwide, says Diversified. These solutions range from small, four to six-person huddle spaces with simple plug-and-play functionality to 11 to 14-person room systems with presentation, audio, and video collaboration capabilities.

“This standards-based approach is complemented by Diversified’s expertise in the design, build and management of custom technology solutions for clients across the globe,” added Tom Spearman, Diversified’s executive vice president. “Diversified’s clients are now able to take advantage of the simplicity of ViewPoint or engage our team to develop a unique enterprise-wide playbook based on their specific use cases and requirements.”