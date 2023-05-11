Diversified Expands Partnership with Appspace

Diversified (opens in new tab) can now offer its clients a unified workplace communication and workplace management platform through Appspace (opens in new tab). The Appspace platform combines solutions for space reservation, digital signage, an employee app, and a modern intranet.

Through a long-standing partnership, Diversified has offered Appspace workplace communication solutions, including digital signage, to its clients in various vertical markets, including banking, technology, and healthcare. The expanded relationship means Diversified can offer workplace management solutions to their clients—many of whom are investing in flexible workplace options for employees.

“For more than 10 years, we’ve witnessed first-hand the innovation Appspace brings to the workplace experience,” said Liz Davis, President of Workplace Solutions at Diversified. “This innovation is becoming increasingly more important as our clients look to enhance employee engagement, whether their employees are remote, hybrid, or frontline workers. Appspace enables us to better deliver on this important need through one single platform.”

According to many reports (opens in new tab), some companies expect to reduce their IT spending in 2023 to brace for an uncertain economic climate. By consolidating workplace communication and workplace management into one platform from Appspace, Diversified can help clients reduce their technology spending by eliminating the need for multiple siloed products.

Appspace also recently launched their app for Microsoft Teams, which allows organizations to embed the Appspace employee app functionality and other Appspace features into Microsoft Teams. The Appspace app for Microsoft Teams further helps organizations generate cost savings and productivity by reducing the number of solutions required for their workplace management and communication needs.

“Many Fortune 500 companies and other organizations are rationalizing their real estate footprints as they embrace more flexible work options," said Scott Chao, chief growth officer at Appspace. "At the same time, they need smarter technology to keep employees engaged and informed. Through this expanded partnership, Appspace will help Diversified offer their clients a simpler workplace experience platform to improve employee engagement and drive IT cost savings.”