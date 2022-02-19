DISPLAX, Interactive Scape Partner Up to Advance Human-Machine Interaction

Interactive Scape and DISPLAX have formed a partnership to pioneer European solutions for large-scale multitouch screens and surfaces. The collaboration will advance the combination of touch displays and object recognition, creating unique experiences for areas such as retail, museums, exhibitions and many others.

"We are thrilled that the integration of DISPLAX MESH sensors works so well, even on our largest screens," said Interactive Scape founder/CEO Hauke Helmer. "The world-class performance of the sensors has enabled us to further develop our one-of-a-kind, AI-based object recognition technology, which worked almost immediately with the new sensors. We look forward to strengthening our partnership going forward and working closely with DISPLAX's latest sensor technologies."

Interactive Scape's Scape Tangible professional multitouch displays with optional capacitive object recognition technology are durable and ready to use. These multitouch screens enable several users at the same time to use and interact with the application. (Image credit: Interactive Scape)

In response, DISPLAX CEO Miguel Fonseca said the partnership with Interactive Scape "has really shown how flexible and adaptable DISPLAX is. Interactive Scape moved from 3MTouch to DISPLAX because it is an easy, reliable transition and guaranteed top performance. With Interactive Scape being such a reference in the object recognition sector, it's an honor for DISPLAX to see its world-class Scape X object recognition technology working so well and suiting perfectly on our sensors from DISPLAX Skin Mesh product line."

The collaboration between these two leading companies augurs well for object recognition, allowing a fast and precise response on ultra large touch displays. The result of this joint effort is reflected in larger sizes such as 43-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85 and 86 inches.

Both companies will be showcasing their solutions at ISE 2022 in Barcelona.