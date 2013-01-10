GestureTek Appointed Displax Distributor

GestureTek has been made the exclusive distributor for the Skin Multi-touch product for the USA and Canada by Displax Interactive Systems. This product is a thin transparent film that can be easily placed on glass, windows, monitors, or virtually any surface to allow that surface to enable multi-touch interaction by one or more users. There are three modes of multi-touch capability: Dual Touch, 6 Touch, and 12 Touch multi-touch interactivity modes.

The Skin Multi-touch product fits well into GestureTek’s portfolio of technology and products that it markets in entertainment facilities, museums, retail locations, advertising campaigns, digital signage networks, and other public and private venues. Skin Multi-touch is perfect for turning custom installations of large flat screens into multi-touch screens, and can be applied in tables, kiosks and other structures. Skin Multi-touch is also perfectly suited for turning windows into multi-touch surfaces so that storefronts can now offer this capability to patrons.

"DISPLAX is a worldwide renowned company in the touch industry,” said Miguel Fonseca, founder and CEO of DISPLAX. “We rely on technology-savvy partners to distribute our products locally and develop cutting-edge projects. GestureTek is undoubtedly a reference in interactivity sector, with a world-class portfolio of projects and we are thrilled to be working with them."