‘Disguise OnDemand’ Launches With Free Software, Training

Disguise has launched “disguise OnDemand,” a virtual hub that features access to free training and webinars exploring key features and elements of the disguise workflow. Held in multiple languages, multiple times a day, the platform will feature exclusive content, including the opportunity for the community to take part in specialist discussions on key industry topics, and hear from customers during spotlight discussions on show-stopping case studies.

Designed as a place for the community to learn and keep up to date on all things regarding disguise, free online training sessions take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They are planning on running a condensed version of the Fundamental and Pre-Production Workflows Training, broken down into a series of six one-hour sessions where attendees can learn the core features, including the timeline, stage, configuring output feeds, and how to set up devices.

As part of a wider initiative to reach out to the disguise community, disguise is also offering the Designer software free until September, and giving a series of discounted USB dongle giveaways, as well as partnering with Notch on a “codemeter” dongle sharing scheme, allowing more people to access to both their software.

“We understand this is a really hard time for our industry, and disguise is committed to doing what we can to support our community of freelancers, partners, and customers across the globe,” said Fernando Kufer, CEO at disguise. “These initiatives are vital to support our community and key industries, enabling more people to access our software, and learn new ways to maximize efficiencies. We’re looking forward to joining forces and hearing from our users.”