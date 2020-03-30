Disguise Adds AR Enhancements in Designer r17.1

The What: Disguise has released r17.1 of its Designer software, adding new augmented reality (AR) capabilities and an enhanced user experience. The release coincides with the launch of a six-month free license for the software.

The What Else: The significant workflow improvements introduced in r17.1 enhance the ease of use for specialists delivering augmented reality (AR) experiences with disguise, making it a more compelling option for use in projects for broadcast, esports, and live contexts such as corporate, education, virtual environments and concert touring. As viewing figures surge, it becomes increasingly important to have the right tools available to create AR easily and efficiently and elevate at-home viewing with thrilling visuals.

The disguise solution provides full 3D simulation and camera planning tools that allow workflow specialists to pre-visualize and imagine every pixel of an AR experience ahead of time, communicate and collaborate with other teams, and respond to feedback at every stage of a production.

To date, disguise has already been used to power many major events, including the live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony of the Pakistan Super League, the longest ever accomplished duration of an AR-centered broadcast. AR was critical to the success of the broadcast and enhanced the experience for the 50 million viewers watching from home and around the world. With r17.1, disguise hopes to further enable its community to produce AR experiences.

As well as making it easier to create and deliver AR, the new disguise release also introduces a range of improvements to the software user experience.

With sequenced transitions, users can now transition to anywhere on a timeline using black and white content to define the transition. The feature opens new visual possibilities and saves time previously spent sequencing by simplifying the approach.

The new ability to generate test patterns within the software speeds up workflows by removing the need to leave the software to create test patterns in other tools. Test patterns in a pre-visualization give users confidence in their screen arrangement by letting them see precisely where the divides are between each screen. Test patterns are dynamically generated meaning users can react quickly to adapt a pre-visualization to feedback and on-site changes.

The launch of r17.1 comes in a week when disguise has offered a free six-month subscription promotion for its Designer software. This offer has been made to support the disguise and live events community at a time when it is key for creatives and designers to continue to create and prepare for live projects later in the year.

The Bottom Line: Built with disguise’s community of artists and technicians at its heart, r17.1 dramatically enhances the AR workflow so that its community can produce experiences with ease. With the release, disguise also hopes to help creative studios and production houses access the market opportunity presented by AR with the solution for delivering spectacular and immersive visuals.

For more information, and to download r17.1, click here.