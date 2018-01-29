Dimedis kompas 9.0 and Kiosk Applications at ISE 2018

Dimedis will unveil its kompas 9.0 at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam in its booth (Hall 8, C330.)



Dimedis will demonstrate how kompas can be used to play content concurrently without a play list and why it is important to integrate smartphones into all fields of application. Visitors will be able to test the latest version of the software and get to know the features that are relevant to the POS. The integration of professional HTML5 editors such as Tumult Hype and the new template manager facilitates the workflow between agencies, designers and digital-signage editors.

A special feature of the new version of kompas is the template manager, which make the processes for the creation of content significantly easier. The trade fair appearance will be augmented by an interactive information column with digital wayfinding for shopping malls as well as with the Bosch Experience Zone.

As another highlight, Dimedis will present kompas wayfinding on an interactive column like those used at the Abu Dhabi Mall or the NeuerMarkt shopping mall in Germany. Visitors will be able to try out the wayfinding solution for trade fairs and shopping malls for themselves. If the user selects a product on the column, the product is lit up on the adjacent shelf. The user can now try out the product and put it into his shopping basket straight away.

Dimedis will also present The Bosch Experience Zone, a shop-in-shop project for DIY superstores. Its main objective is to create a brand island in which the customers receive information and inspiration and are able to try out products in a practice-oriented environment. The Bosch Experience Zone adopts a holistic approach and integrates interactive digital signage into modern shopfitting. The terminal boosts customer loyalty and encourages customers to make purchases and interact using a touchscreen. Besides providing value-added in the form of information, the terminal also moves the Bosch products to the forefront of the customers' interest. With 23 languages available, the user interface can be used flexibly around the world, the information gathered can be printed out and taken away, and information can be transmitted to a smartphone using the QR code. Besides having a sophisticated search function, it can also be used to create favorites lists and to scan products directly at the information terminal.

Patrick Schröder, Head of Digital Signage at dimedis, talking about the trade fair appearance: