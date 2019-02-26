Digital Signage Expo Unveils More New Products to DSE 2019 Lineup

Digital Signage Expo has unveiled additional new products that will be on display during the organization's DSE 2019, which will feature more than 250 vendors on the show floor. Many of them will be introducing new products at DSE 2019, including:

Want to verify content updates on hundreds of screens at once and ensure 100 percent uptime – without ever leaving your desk? With Goverlan Reach you can monitor, automatically remediate or maintain your digital displays and self-service kiosks from your desktop. Perform all this without disrupting the guest experience. https://www.goverlan.com/solution/remote-access-digital-signage Booth 1445

Protective Enclosures’ The TV Shield PRO Portrait with IR Touch Frame is a weatherproof, secure, touch capable and robust USA made protective outdoor display enclosure built with triple-coated steel for ultimate strength. Perfect for any standard TV or digital display, it’s ideal for commercial and professional vertical signage needs.https://www.thedisplayshield.com/the-tv-shield-pro-portrait/ Booth 1538

ScreenCloud’s all new platform has a fresh design and all the features organizations need to make managing multiple digital signage screens a breeze – such as smart scheduling, screen takeovers, enhanced role-based security, and an amazing new design tool that lets you combine text, images and videos. https://get.screen.cloud/dse-2019 Booth 2831

Signagelive’s new Workplace Communications solution is a great way to engage, inform and positively impact employee productivity in offices, factories, sales departments, reception, staff canteens and across time zones and languages to share company data, messages and KPIs. https://signagelive.com/blog/2018/11/20/why-use-signagelive-digital-signage-for-your-workplace-communications/ Booth 2418

Videotel’s VP90 is a 4K/1080 industrial grade network and interactive digital signage media player. Access and update content remotely via a web browser, FTP or LAN. Play content locally on USB, SD, or design from templates. Unlimited zones. Trigger content with touch screen, push buttons and sensors. No software fees! https://www.videoteldigital.com/vp90-4k-industrial-networked-digital-signage-media-player-built-in- scheduler-and-interactive-functions Booth 2244

Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions, which are sponsored by Ayuda, makes one eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, available online at www.dse2019.com. More information on Ayuda, the DOOH industry’s most widely used all-in-one business operations software, is available at www.ayudasystems.com.

Mark your calendar now: DSE 2019 is scheduled for March 26-29, 2019, with access to the Exhibit Hall March 27-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. To reserve exhibit space, contact Andrea Varrone at (770) 817-5905. For more information, visit www.dse2019.com.

You can follow DSE on Twitter (@DSExpo) or Facebook (facebook.com/DSExpo). For all DSE 2019 updates, use #dse2019. For year-round news and information on digital signage, visit DSE’s Digital Signage Connection web portal at www.digitalsignageconnection.com.