Digital Signage Expo to Offer Insights from Peer Presenters at 2019 Conference

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present new educational opportunities designed specifically for PRO AV installers and IT & Systems Integration professionals March 26-29, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The seminars and workshops are part of DSE’s educational conference designed to help attendees learn about the newest technologies available, how successful digital signage strategies are being implemented in this sector, and how best to maximize an organization’s investment in these technologies to build customer relationships through proactive engagement.
Topic to be presented include:
- New Attendee Bootcamp
- Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour
- Retail Revolution: Technology for the Next-level of Retail Design
- Obtaining Broad Stakeholder Buy-in
- What’s Next in Displays
- Scaling a Digital Signage Deployment to a Multi-Campus University System
- Round 2: Lessons from a Campus-Wide Digital Signage Overhaul
- Bible x Technology: Digital Signage for the Most Technologically Advanced Museum in the World
- Emerging Trends Shifting the Digital Signage World
- Fundamentals in Digital Signage
- Integrators Luncheon Discussion Grouppty list
Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions that are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits is available online at www.dse2019.com.