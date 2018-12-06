Digital Signage Expo to Offer Insights from Peer Presenters at 2019 Conference

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present new educational opportunities designed specifically for PRO AV installers and IT & Systems Integration professionals March 26-29, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The seminars and workshops are part of DSE’s educational conference designed to help attendees learn about the newest technologies available, how successful digital signage strategies are being implemented in this sector, and how best to maximize an organization’s investment in these technologies to build customer relationships through proactive engagement.

Topic to be presented include:

New Attendee Bootcamp

Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour

Retail Revolution: Technology for the Next-level of Retail Design

Obtaining Broad Stakeholder Buy-in

What’s Next in Displays

Scaling a Digital Signage Deployment to a Multi-Campus University System

Round 2: Lessons from a Campus-Wide Digital Signage Overhaul

Bible x Technology: Digital Signage for the Most Technologically Advanced Museum in the World

Emerging Trends Shifting the Digital Signage World

Fundamentals in Digital Signage

Integrators Luncheon Discussion Grouppty list