Digital Signage Expo Opens Call for 2020 APEX Awards Nominations

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is now accepting nominations for its 16th Annual APEX Awards.

The DSE APEX Awards, presented by the Digital Signage Federation, recognize and honor achievement in the creation and installation of compelling viewer content and interactive technology. Since its inception, the program has honored hundreds of companies for innovative projects that have met and/or exceeded project goals while providing meaningful ROI and ROO for clients, thereby advancing the digital signage industry.

“The most exciting part about DSE is seeing the advancements in digital signage technology,” said DSE show director Andrea Varrone. “The APEX Awards showcase the very best installations that continue to come to life around the globe.”

The APEX Awards will be presented to three outstanding entries—Gold, Silver and Bronze—in a total of 12 categories. Additionally, one entry will win the APEX Installation of the Year, one entry will win the APEX Content of the Year, and DSE 2020 will again recognize one company for Integrator of the Year.

The deadline to submit entries is Dec. 18, 2019. For more information or to enter, visit digitalsignageexpo.net/apex-awards-submissions.