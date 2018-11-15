Digital Signage Expo Names 2019 Advisory Board

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced its Advisory Board for 2019.

The Advisory Board is comprised of more than 60 professionals representing advertising agencies, Digital Out-of-Home networks, industry consultants, Professional AV integrators and a variety of end user verticals, including corporate communications, higher education, and hotels, as well as many others. A sampling of organizations represented includes:

American Eagle Outfitters Marriott International

Arby’s Restaurant Group McCarran International Airport

Best Buy MGM Resorts International

Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc. Microsoft

Calgary TELUS Convention Centre Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Columbus Blue Jackets New York City Transit Authority

Disney Parks & Resorts Parker Aerospace

Eastman Chemical Company PepsiCo

Eileen Fisher Subway

Fairplex Taco Bell

First Republic Bank Target Stores

Georgia Aquarium The Kroger Company

Georgia World Congress Center Universal Parks & Resorts

Grupo Vidanta University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

John Glenn Columbus Int’l Airport University of Notre Dame

Los Angeles Metro Transit Wells Fargo

Lockheed Martin West Virginia University

Long John Silver’s

All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively involved in the areas of digital signage and interactive technologies and represent a variety of professional expertise. In addition to aiding with the development and direction of DSE, they share their knowledge in the “Ask the DSE Advisory Board” feature that appears as a blog post on DigitalSignageConnection.com every week, a resource important to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the digital signage sector. Both a listing of the full 2019 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found on DigitalSignageConnection.com.

Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions that are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2019.com.