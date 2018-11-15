Digital Signage Expo Names 2019 Advisory Board

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced its Advisory Board for 2019.
The Advisory Board is comprised of more than 60 professionals representing advertising agencies, Digital Out-of-Home networks, industry consultants, Professional AV integrators and a variety of end user verticals, including corporate communications, higher education, and hotels, as well as many others. A sampling of organizations represented includes:
American Eagle Outfitters Marriott International
Arby’s Restaurant Group McCarran International Airport
Best Buy MGM Resorts International
Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc. Microsoft
Calgary TELUS Convention Centre Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Columbus Blue Jackets New York City Transit Authority
Disney Parks & Resorts Parker Aerospace
Eastman Chemical Company PepsiCo
Eileen Fisher Subway
Fairplex Taco Bell
First Republic Bank Target Stores
Georgia Aquarium The Kroger Company
Georgia World Congress Center Universal Parks & Resorts
Grupo Vidanta University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
John Glenn Columbus Int’l Airport University of Notre Dame
Los Angeles Metro Transit Wells Fargo
Lockheed Martin West Virginia University
Long John Silver’s
All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively involved in the areas of digital signage and interactive technologies and represent a variety of professional expertise. In addition to aiding with the development and direction of DSE, they share their knowledge in the “Ask the DSE Advisory Board” feature that appears as a blog post on DigitalSignageConnection.com every week, a resource important to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the digital signage sector. Both a listing of the full 2019 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found on DigitalSignageConnection.com.
Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions that are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2019.com.