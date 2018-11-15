Topics

Digital Signage Expo Names 2019 Advisory Board

By ()

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced its Advisory Board for 2019. 

The Advisory Board is comprised of more than 60 professionals representing advertising agencies, Digital Out-of-Home networks, industry consultants, Professional AV integrators and a variety of end user verticals, including corporate communications, higher education, and hotels, as well as many others. A sampling of organizations represented includes:

American Eagle Outfitters                                  Marriott International    

Arby’s Restaurant Group                                    McCarran International Airport

Best Buy                                                                MGM Resorts International

Bojangles’ Restaurants, Inc.                               Microsoft

Calgary TELUS Convention Centre                    Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Columbus Blue Jackets                                       New York City Transit Authority

Disney Parks & Resorts                                       Parker Aerospace

Eastman Chemical Company                             PepsiCo

Eileen Fisher                                                         Subway

Fairplex                                                                 Taco Bell         

First Republic Bank                                             Target Stores

Georgia Aquarium                                              The Kroger Company

Georgia World Congress Center                      Universal Parks & Resorts

Grupo Vidanta                                                     University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

John Glenn Columbus Int’l Airport                   University of Notre Dame

Los Angeles Metro Transit                                 Wells Fargo

Lockheed Martin                                                 West Virginia University

Long John Silver’s                                            

All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively involved in the areas of digital signage and interactive technologies and represent a variety of professional expertise. In addition to aiding with the development and direction of DSE, they share their knowledge in the “Ask the DSE Advisory Board” feature that appears as a blog post on DigitalSignageConnection.com every week, a resource important to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the digital signage sector. Both a listing of the full 2019 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found on DigitalSignageConnection.com.

Registration for any of the DSE 2019 educational conference sessions that are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is available online at www.dse2019.com.