Digital Signage Expo 2020 Opens Exhibit Hall Registration

Registration for the exhibit hall at this year's Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is now open. As announced by show organizers, the DSE exhibit hall will be open Sept. 16–17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Exhibit hall passes are free to qualified attendees.

DSE’s 2020 show floor is planned to feature more than 150 exhibitors with product and service offerings including display screens, kiosks, media players, content management systems, and wayfinding solutions—as well as distribution and cloud-based systems, mounts, enclosures, and much more.

The exhibit hall will also offer free on-floor workshop presentations on the latest solutions, technology, and trends in digital signage.

Conference registration is anticipated to open in the coming weeks, and will feature networking lunch roundtables, end user case studies, and industry panel sessions.

