Digital Signage Expo 2020 Announces New Show Dates

Digital Signage Expo (DSE)'s  2020 event has been rescheduled to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall Three on Sept. 15-18, with access to the show floor Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 16-17.

DSE 2020 will reprise the more than 100 educational opportunities which were originally scheduled. Events include nine pre- and post-show events, 21 industry-specific peer networking luncheon roundtables, 32 general conference sessions, 49 free on-floor workshops, and a program of study to ensure certification renewal in cooperation with the Digital Signage Experts Group. (DSEG)

According to Chris Gibbs, president/COO of Exponation (producer of DSE), current exhibitor locations will be maintained on the new floor plan. And, it will not be necessary for anyone to re-register. Registration information will be retained "as is" for exhibit hall passes and conference selections.

Registration will re-open soon for any of the DSE 2020 educational conference sessions, which are eligible for DSEG certification renewal credits.

