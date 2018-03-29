Digital Signage Expo Names 2018 APEX Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has announced the independently judged winners of its APEX Awards for 2018 at the 14th Annual APEX Awards Ceremony, Wednesday, March 28 at the Renaissance Hotel.

McCann Systems and bluemedia took home the top honors of the night, winning the APEX Installation of the Year and APEX Content of the Year awards, respectively. The two overall winners were selected from the nine Gold award winners.

This year Gold, Silver, and Bronze DSE 2018 APEX Awards were presented to winners in nine categories from a field of 116 entrants:

Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (13 entries)

Gold – McCann Systems for 150 Media Stream

Silver – Potion Design for Cleveland Museum of Art/ArtLENS Exhibition

Bronze – Christie for TCL Chinese Theatre "Hollywood Lights"

Business and Government Services (13 entries)

Gold – Dreambox Visual Communications for 22nd World Petroleum Congress Official Opening Ceremony

Silver – Four Winds Interactive for Daimler Trucks North America Headquarters

Bronze – Cineplex Digital Media for Scotiabank Solutions Branch

Education and Healthcare (8 entries)

Gold – Forge Media + Design for Holomodor Mobile Classroom

Silver – Dimensional Innovations for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital/ Nick’s Theater

Bronze – Visix for Georgia State University - Enterprise Digital Signage

Event Venues and Hospitality (14 entries)

Gold – Daktronics for Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Silver – DCL for "As We Are" Interactive Digital Sculpture

Bronze – StandardVison for "Convergence" at Metropolis Los Angeles

Food and Beverage (1 entry)

Gold – Shikatani Lacroix Design for Boston Pizza Digital Experience

Immersive Environments (10 entries)

Gold – bluemedia for Super Bowl LIVE Water and Building Projection Show

Silver – Go2 Productions for Mirage at Metropolis

Bronze – Colours and Shapes Design, Inc. for Uninterrupted: A Cinematic Spectacle

Public Spaces (29 entries)

Gold – Colours and Shapes Design, Inc. for Uninterrupted: A Cinematic Spectacle

Silver – Cineplex Digital Media for Cars 3, Digital Experiential Campaign

Bronze – LG Electronics USA Business Solutions for LG OLED Video Wall at the Dubai Aquarium

Retail (18 entries)

Gold – ICON Media for Fume Scent Lounge

Silver – The Kroger Co. for EDGE (Enhanced Display for Grocery Environment)

Bronze – Stingray Business for Sportes Experts - Downtown Montreal

Transportation (10 entries)