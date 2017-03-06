Digital Signage Expo 2017 To Showcase Newest Digital Signage

Digital Signage Expo will present the newest technology in the industry, March 29-30, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



DSE’s New Product Showcase will feature dozens of new products that attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand. Included in the showcase are new interior and exterior displays that come in a variety of sizes that offer various options including interactivity, transparency, Raspberry Pi integration, 4K capability and edge-lit technology. The showcase will also feature ultra-thin kiosk technology featuring 4K interactive capability and 40- to 55-inch floor-standing kiosks.

DSE’s 2017 New Product Showcase will include:

•ABCOM, Swedx Lamina Kiosk

•ADTI, Window Messaging Board

•Armagard, 42” Outdoor, Digital Drive Thru Menu Board

•GWS, Design & Solutions ClearLED Poster

•NEC, Display Solutions MultiSync® P484

•Peerless, Floor Standing Portrait Kiosk

•Premio, 42” Healthcare Interactive Digital Signage Solution

•Samsung, QM-F Series 55” Edge-Lit 4K UHD LED Display

•Sharp, PN-LE901 Commercial LCD 90” Display

•Sharp, PN-L401C AQUOS® Board Interactive Display System

DSE’s New Product Showcase will be located on the trade show floor, but the new products are available to review ahead of time on the DSE 2017 website’s New Product Showcase.