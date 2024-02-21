Digital Scoreboards Latest Install Lights Up Jackson State's Arena

Jackson State University fans have an all-new game-day experience thanks to a large center-hung from Digital Scoreboards. The installation included the company's indoor video displays as well as an enhanced Electra-Voice sound system at Lee E. Williams Athletics & Assembly Center.

The highlight of the installation is a four-sided center-hung display measuring 10x23 feet per display producing 5,505,024 pixels for high-quality visual clarity and improved functionality for the JSU events team. These innovative displays were designed to captivate audiences with crystal-clear video and dynamic content delivery, enabling the fans to engage with statistics and the action on the court. In addition to the center-hung display, over 60 feet of sideline LED (at 3.9mm resolutions and producing 884,736 pixels) digital display tables were also installed. These tables provide an immersive viewing experience, ensuring that every seat in the gymnasium is offered optimal information and content.

(Image credit: Digital Scoreboards)

"It's been a game changer to have partnered with Digital Scoreboards on this project," said Dr. Derek Scott, associate athletic director for internal operations. "The new system is absolutely amazing and immediately enhances the game day experience inside our facility."

"We were thrilled to collaborate with JSU's VP and director of athletics, Ashley Robinson and his athletics staff to bring these amazing displays, control equipment, and sound systems to their arena," said Blake Bearden, VP at Digital Scoreboards. "Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality products and unparalleled service, and we believe this entire system will greatly enhance the overall atmosphere and fan engagement at any of Jackson State University's AAC events."

Jackson State received Digital Scoreboard's comprehensive warranty package, including a 7-year parts warranty and 5-year labor warranty, ensuring the school can enjoy years of seamless operation and performance from its new digital display solutions.