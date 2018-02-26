Digital Place Solutions Installs NanoLumens LED Displays

QICGRE utilized NanoLumens LED displays at two of its Australian locations with the help of Digital Place Solutions’ digital display integrators.

According to DPS Director Stephen Rubie, installations such as these are breathing new life into the in-person shopping experience and allowing owners to capitalize on every possible advertising location — even the open air above shoppers’ heads.

“Large, innovative digital display installations excite customers and provide new revenue streams for retail location owners,” said Rubie. “With NanoLumens’ lightweight and easy-to-install LED displays, we can mount them virtually anywhere a client wants. Our two latest installations at QICGRE’s Canberra Centre and Westpoint Shopping Centre show exactly how versatile the technology is, with each double-sided vertical display hanging from the ceiling without any additional infrastructure support. These installations would simply not be possible with any other display technology.”

The display at Canberra Centre, measuring 11’ by 19’ and weighing 2,100 pounds, and the display at Westpoint Shopping Centre, measuring 9’ by 16’ and weighing 1,540 pounds, provide bright, large, crisp imagery with their 4mm pixel pitch designs. Freed from the constraints of heavy, unwieldy multi-panel video walls, DPS was able to suspend the NanoLumens displays from each location’s glass atrium high above shoppers, requiring no major construction or support infrastructure.

“We are thrilled with Digital Place Solutions’ installation of the NanoLumens displays,” said QICGRE’s Head of Commercial Dennis Michael. “The vibrant, oversized double-sided displays are a new point of interest for shoppers that allow us to utilize space that previously was impossible to monetize. Think about it: with DPS able to hang huge NanoLumens displays above busy foot traffic corridors, we are basically creating marketing solutions for retailers and brands out of thin air. Additionally, the DPS team was exemplary in their conduct and professionalism, and worked closely with our mall operations team to deliver an outstanding product without impacting the mall’s day-to-day operations. We would be delighted to work with Digital Place Solutions on further deployments.“

DPS knew right away that, to deliver what QICGRE requested, NanoLumens was the only choice. As is common in large shopping centers, both locations are subject to strong sunlight, so the displays needed to be incredibly bright in order to be visible in all conditions. They also needed to be lightweight enough to safely hang from the ceiling without requiring customer interruptions and heavy construction.

“As the principal contractor overseeing all of these projects, Digital Place Solutions is proud to have delivered them all on time and on budget,“ said DPS Director Gerry Thorley. “Our team has the expertise to deploy displays without bulky cables or any adding any additional structure to the mall. The result is a super thin display that appears to float in the space and enhances the environment that mall owners are delivering to consumers. Digital Place Solutions understands the operating requirements of retail space and despite complicated access and installation environments we were able to seamlessly deploy these magnificent displays in just a few shifts.”

QICGRE also required a certain level of performance guarantee, which NanoLumens delivered with its unrivaled six-year, down-to-the-pixel warranty. Between the warranty and the innovative Nixel-based design, by which the display is comprised of small individual LED panels that snap together seamlessly, any future repairs can be done quickly without impacting the mall’s operation.



“Working with NanoLumens display technology has allowed us to deliver 100 percent satisfaction to retail mall owners through unique, eye-popping installations,” said Thorley. “Whether used to create revenue with advertising or provide information and announcements, the displays demand the attention of every shopper. It’s a great feeling to be able to listen to what our clients want, no matter how bold, and tell them ‘yes, we can do that.’ With NanoLumens, we can.”

Commenting on the installations and the success of the relationship with both DPS and QICGRE, NanoLumens Vice President of Sales East-US and International Almir DeCarvalho stressed the values shared by each partner.