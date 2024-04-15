DiGiCo Announces V1742 Software Release for SD and Quantum Consoles

DiGiCo announces the release of its latest software release, Version 1742, designed for all SD and Quantum consoles. Now available for free download from the Info and Downloads section of the DiGiCo website, found under the Support tab, V1742 replaces previous version V1619, which was rolled out a year and a half ago.

The installation of V1742 enables Quantum338 and Quantum225 owners to purchase and harness DiGiCo’s optional new Pulse software extension, revealed this January, increasing their number of input channels, busses, and Mustard and Nodal Processors. V1742 will also offer Quantum7 and Quantum5 customers a bump in Mustard processing numbers for free.

The new software release enables DiGiCo users to benefit from KLANG’s also-new KOS 5.5 upgrade, which permits standalone console integration without requiring a separate KLANG control PC to run KLANG:app. KOS 5.5 brings numerous enhancements, including a streamlined setup process that automatically detects the console and greatly reduces setup time. Other helpful amenities include automatic console aux and aux node mapping/naming, as well as automatic show file load and save.

DiGiCo’s V1742 release provides support for utilizing an internal Fourier Interface Card. Furthermore, the software broadens compatibilities with two more manufacturers’ immersive audio platforms, offering native worksurface control of Meyer Sound’s Spacemap Go and Adamson’s FletcherMachine.