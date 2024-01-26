Check Out DiGiCo's New Interface Card and Software Update

DiGiCo's October acquisition of Fourier Audio led to the launch of launch its inaugural product, the transform.engine. Now, the two have upped the ante with a new Fourier Interface Card, with DiGiCo releasing a software update as well.

Introducing the Fourier Interface Card

(Image credit: DiGiCo)

The new module—that will soon be retrofittable on all Quantum consoles as well as on the majority of the manufacturer’s SD-Range desks—delivers 64 channels of bidirectional audio at both 48k and 96k connections to the Fourier Audio transform.engine, which is a 2U outboard Dante-connected server designed to run VST3 software plugins in the live environment. The forthcoming Fourier Interface Card is based on Dante, thereby allowing most of DiGiCo’s consoles—even those without DMI card slots—to readily join the Dante ecosystem, and without requiring MADI on the transform.engine.

“When we first revealed the details of the transform.engine, there was a tremendous excitement amongst our customers that we’d be bringing the very best studio-grade processing tools into the world of live sound and making them solidly reliable,” said DiGiCo MD Austin Freshwater. “Now, with the introduction of the new Fourier Interface Card and its Dante connectivity, DiGiCo console users will have direct control of these plugins on their own worksurfaces, including older SD-Range desks, like our SD8, SD9 and SD10. As always, we remain committed to looking after all of our products and ensuring that our customers continue to enjoy the maximum performance possible.”

(Image credit: DiGiCo)

DiGiCo will soon be offering second-generation software updates for its popular Quantum338, Quantum338T, and Quantum225 mixing consoles. Available in April, the Mk 2 software packages, known as Pulse, will increase the input channel and buss counts of each desk model, plus add other notable features.

On the Quantum338 and Quantum338T, the new upgrade will increase the number of input channels to 156 (from 128), busses to 72 (from 64), Mustard Processors to 48 (from 36), and Nodal Processors to 72 (from 64). Other perks include the addition of Mix Minus functionality, plus a larger 36x36 Matrix on the “T” theater-software model of the console (up from 24x24).

Similarly, Pulse will bump up the Quantum225’s power and versatility, raising its input channel count to 96 (from 72), buss count to 48 (from 36), and Mustard and Nodal Processor tallies to 36 and 48, respectively (from 24 and 32). Mix Minus is also included in the new feature set.